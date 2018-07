Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are Vancouver’s sky-high rents finally falling?

CBC quoted Tom Davidoff, a UBC professor and real estate expert, about an analysis from a UBC-trained data scientist that suggest rent prices in Vancouver are dropping.

“You want to be careful about short-run analysis, but I can believe that rents have been flat in the last couple of months. I’d want to see a few more months before I say he is right,” Davidoff said.