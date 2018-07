Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A tech guru captivated Canada then he fled to China

Michael Byers, a professor of global politics and international law at UBC, spoke to the New York Times about a technology guru who stopped paying his Canadian workers and fled to China.

“Canadian officials have to some degree been blinded by China’s incredible economic growth and waves of capital spreading worldwide,” Byers said.

The story also appeared on CNBC and in the Globe and Mail and Toronto Star.