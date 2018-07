Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Starbucks, citing ocean threat, to ditch plastic straws

The Canadian Press interviewed David Boyd, a UBC professor and environmental lawyer, after Starbucks announced it will eliminate plastic straws from all its stores by 2020.

He said there has been a tipping point in the public’s awareness about the global problem of plastic.

The CP story appeared on CTV, in the Financial Post and Vancouver Sun.