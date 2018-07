Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Overlooked symptom of postpartum depression

Women’s Health featured UBC research that found anger was a common occurrence among sufferers of maternal postnatal depression.

“We know that mothers can be depressed and anxious in the postpartum period, but researchers haven’t really paid attention to anger,” said Christine Ou, a nursing PhD candidate and the study’s lead author.