Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Is having sex with robots healthy for you?

Men’s Health mentioned work by Marina Adshade, a UBC professor, after U.K. doctors found that there is no evidence that having sex with robots is healthy for you.

Adshade discussed the possibility that sex robots could improve marriages by making the unions more about love.