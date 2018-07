Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chinese edition of Vancouver-area newspaper sparks resentment on social media

Star Vancouver interviewed Rima Wilkes and Yue Qian, two UBC sociology professors, about a new Chinese-language version of a Vancouver-area newspaper.

Wilkes discussed how language is about power and Qian explained how the newspaper can help new immigrants feel more integrated.