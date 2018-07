Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Implant can warn if you’re about to have a heart attack

Daily Mail reported on an implant that can warn of a heart attack created by scientists at UBC.

The smart stent includes a sensor designed to monitor blood pressure in the immediate area and the rate of blood flow.