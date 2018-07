Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Social media influencers earn big bucks capturing B.C.’s natural beauty

Wahiba Chair, a digital marketing instructor with the UBC Sauder School of Business, was cited in a CBC story on social media influencers and outdoor adventuring.

She noted that some influencers can earn six-figure incomes: “There’s so much competition for content. You know it’s going to get more eyeballs and you know that’s going to convert to more money.”

The story also appeared on MSN and Yahoo.