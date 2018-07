One in three fish caught never makes it to the plate – UN report

The Guardian interviewed Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Sea Around Us research initiative, about a new U.N. report that found much of global fish harvests is wasted and many species are overfished.

“The crisis of [overfishing] will be hard to solve. However, collaborations between different stakeholders may help turn around some of the negative trends. This is the best issue of [the FAO fisheries report] that I have ever read,” he said.