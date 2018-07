Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New HPV test shows promising results in detecting cervical cancer

Bustle reported on a study that showed the HPV test is better at detecting precancerous cervical changes than a Pap smear.

The research involved 19,000 women and was led by Gina Ogilvie, a UBC physician and public health researcher.