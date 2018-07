Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Exploding Salish Sea seal population sparks call for a cull

The Vancouver Sun interviewed a UBC researcher about the U.S. government’s planned cull of sea lions that are decimating chinook and steelhead populations in the Columbia River.

Ben Nelson, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, said there are anecdotal reports of similar declines in salmon all over B.C., but he’s unsure that a seal cull would have a significant impact on chinook survival.

A similar story appeared in The Province.