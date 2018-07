Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Crows do form gangs, fight to win: UBC research

Global reported on UBC research that found crows and ravens dislike each other and the smaller bird usually prevails during a conflict.

“[Crows] band together, they form small groups, and those groups of crows are able to chase ravens away,” said Ben Freeman, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s Biodiversity Research Centre and lead study author.