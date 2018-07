Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bacteria-packed solar cell soaks up the sun even behind clouds

CBC highlighted UBC researchers who developed a low-cost and sustainable way to build a solar cell using bacteria that can harvest energy on cloudy days.

The bacteria can be used to generate an electrical current when they absorb light, said lead researcher and UBC professor Vikramaditya Yadav.

