MOA receives $1.4 million Northwest Coast art donation

The Georgia Straight reported that rare works by famed Haida artist Bill Reid are part of a $1.4 million Northwest Coast art collection that was donated to UBC’s Museum of Anthropology.

“UBC is honoured and delighted that Margaret Hess has entrusted MOA with this remarkable collection of Indigenous art,” said Santa J. Ono, president of UBC.