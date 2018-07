Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadians to Trump: Don’t mess with us

Maclean’s reported that Benjamin Perrin, a law professor at UBC, and former legal adviser to prime minister Stephen Harper, turned down his invitation to the Fourth of July party at the U.S. consulate.

The story also appeared on MSN.