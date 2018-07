Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Broad interests reap benefits for science

Science Magazine interviewed Derrick Ho Yan Chong, with UBC’s department of microbiology and immunology, for an article about how broad interests benefit work in science.

He explained how his experience as a comic artist helped him express complex physics processes.