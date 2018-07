Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Einstein’s theory of gravity holds up on test of 3-star system

Gizmodo featured UBC research that tested Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

Ingrid Stairs, the study co-author and a UBC astronomy professor, explained the complications involved with testing the theory on a three-star system.

A similar story appeared on CBC (also on Yahoo).