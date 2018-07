Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mastering the art of caring less

Edward Slingerland, a professor of Asian studies at UBC, was quoted in a story on The Cut about the concept of “wu wei.”

Slingerland discussed how the concept could be described as “effortless action.”