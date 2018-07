Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

I drank hot drinks during heat wave, this is what happened

Work by Anthony Bain, a UBC PhD candidate, and expert in heart, lung, and vascular health, was featured on Bustle.

He explained that hot drinks cool us faster “because our body overacted to the hot drink that we end up cooler in the end.”