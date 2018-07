Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC students teach at Downtown Eastside business school

CBC highlighted a group of students from the UBC Sauder School of Business who will teach business skills in the Downtown Eastside this summer.

The initiative is part of the school’s Ch’nook Indigenous Business Education program.