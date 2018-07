Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Searching for tree-eating bugs in B.C.’s charred forests

CBC interviewed Lori Daniels, a UBC forestry professor, about her work searching for Douglas fir bark beetles that live in the layer under the thick bark of dying trees.

“You’ve got nice pink inner bark, so that’s what beetles are looking for,” she said.