Plan to keep drug users from shooting up in public restrooms

The Washington Post cited a UBC study in a story about a plan to prevent drug users from doing drugs in public restrooms.

Alexis Crabtree, lead study author and a researcher at UBC’s school of population and public health, interviewed drug users and found blue lights would create additional issues.