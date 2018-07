Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Communities at risk of tsunamis consider merits of evacuating

Ryan Reynolds, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC who studies community preparedness for natural hazards, spoke to Star Vancouver for an article about tsunamis.

He said the risk of a massive tsunami is “basically unquantifiable.”