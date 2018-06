Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC arts faculty adds Top Hat content

Inside Higher Education reported that UBC’s faculty of arts will have access to the content on the open-source platform Top Hat.

The article reported that about 1,100 instructors and 14,000 students will gain access.