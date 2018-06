Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shakesqueer in love: Exploring the Bard’s queer themes

Stephen Guy-Bray, a UBC English professor, was quoted in an article on The Conversation about Shakespeare’s queer themes.

He suggests that any queer person can find a “space” for themselves in a text.

The story also appeared in the National Post.