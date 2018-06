Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Whistler tops BC non-resident homeowner list: Stats Can

Two UBC professors weighed in on Statistics Canada data on non-resident homeowners across the country.

Tsur Somerville, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, told News 1130 that tourism destinations are expected to have the highest share of non-residents.

Nathanael Lauster, a UBC sociology professor and housing expert, told Star Vancouver “the more transparency we can bring to some of these ownership issues the better off we’ll all be.”