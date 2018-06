Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Volunteers sought for UBCO weight program study

Kelowna Capital News reported on an upcoming study from UBC’s Okanagan campus about weight programs.

Lesley Lutes, director of clinical training in the psychology department, is one of the principle investigators in a study that will examine the effectiveness of Weight Watchers’ Freestyle.