Toronto mayor asks for help with refugees in shelter system

The Canadian Press interviewed Penny Gurstein, the director of the Centre for Human Settlements within UBC’s school of community and regional planning, about temporary shelter for refugees and asylum seekers.

She discussed how the central issue is a lack of affordable housing in regions with employment and language services for new immigrants.

The CP story appeared on CTV, in the Ottawa Citizen, National Post, and Kelowna Daily Courier.