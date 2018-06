Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Public safety minister on why cities get veto on pot vendors

Star Vancouver quoted Rielle Capler, a UBC PhD researcher and executive director of the Canadian Association of Medical Cannabis Dispensaries, after B.C.’s public safety minister gave municipalities an effective veto over cannabis dispensaries when marijuana is legalized.

Capler said the veto power will not be a good idea in the long term.