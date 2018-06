Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Planning a move to Canada? Everything you need to know

Irish Times mentioned UBC in an article about Canada for those looking to move to the country.

The story reported UBC was ranked 51st in the latest QS World University Rankings.