Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NDP inks tentative deals with unions, terms and details elusive

Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus of industrial relations at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted in the Vancouver Sun about a tentative deal between B.C. and unions.

He said early disclosure was also a Liberal strategy to alert unions that wage increases were not coming.

The story also appeared in The Province.