Canadian cord-blood procedure passes key milestone

Work by Peter Zandstra, a UBC researcher in stem-cell bioengineering, was featured in a Globe and Mail story about new technology used to multiply the number of stem cells derived from donated cord blood.

Zandstra and colleagues aim to bring the procedure to market.