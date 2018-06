Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barbara Kay: UBC had a #MeToo bloodletting. It was a disaster for everyone

The National Post published a column about the dismissal of Steven Galloway, the former head of UBC’s creative writing program.

The story also appeared in The Province.