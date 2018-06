Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Micro-targeting: How Facebook is selling you to advertisers

Global interviewed Taylor Owen, a UBC expert in digital media and global affairs, about Facebook advertising.

“What Facebook offers advertisers is the ability to select very specific criteria and then have Facebook match you with people who meet those very particular characteristics,” he said.