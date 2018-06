Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Want to fly with airline Swoop? Not through Expedia

Global quoted John Korenic, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, in a story about the discount airline Swoop.

“A couple of years ago, I looked at the characteristics of [budget airlines] around the globe, and none of [them] subscribed to Expedia. This way, they are able to offer lower fares,” Korenic said.