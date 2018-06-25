UBC experts available to comment on wildfires

UBC experts are available to discuss the wildfires in B.C.
David Andison
Department of Forest Management Resources
Tel: 778-388-0985
- How forest fires behave
- Ecological implications of wildfires
- Wildfire management
- Managing forests as whole ecosystems
- “FireSmart” concept
*David Andison is in Nelson, B.C., and is available by cell or Skype.
Cole Burton
Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: cole.burton@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-822-1283
- Ecology and management of wildlife (particularly large mammals)
- Effects of disturbances on wildlife populations and habitats
*Away: July 17-29
John Braun
Department of Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics and Statistics (Okanagan campus)
Email: john.braun@ubc.ca
Tel: 250-807-8032
- Using statistical analysis in fire science
- Assessing firefighter pilot fatigue
Lori Daniels
Forest and Conservation Sciences
Tel: 236-997-5222
- Forest fires, past and present
- Impacts of climate change on forests
Lael Parrott
Departments of Earth and Environmental Sciences and Biology (Okanagan campus)
Email: lael.parrott@ubc.ca
- Effects of climate change on forests and other ecosystems
- Impacts of climate change on species’ range expansion, movement northward and up in altitude
- Climate change in general
David Scott
Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences (Okanagan campus)
Tel: 250-807-8755
Cell: 250-870-6928
Email: david.scott@ubc.ca
- Effects of fire on soils, water and ecosystems
- Rehabilitation measures to prevent flood/erosion damage after wildfires