B.C. wildfire

UBC experts available to comment on wildfires

Media Advisories

Jun 25, 2018    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

UBC experts are available to discuss the wildfires in B.C.

David Andison
Department of Forest Management Resources
Tel: 778-388-0985

  • How forest fires behave
  • Ecological implications of wildfires
  • Wildfire management
  • Managing forests as whole ecosystems
  • “FireSmart” concept

*David Andison is in Nelson, B.C., and is available by cell or Skype.

Cole Burton
Department of Forest Resources Management
Tel: 604-822-1283
  • Ecology and management of wildlife (particularly large mammals)
  • Effects of disturbances on wildlife populations and habitats
*Away: July 17-29

John Braun
Department of Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics and Statistics (Okanagan campus)
Tel: 250-807-8032

Lori Daniels
Forest and Conservation Sciences
Tel: 236-997-5222

  • Forest fires, past and present
  • Impacts of climate change on forests
Lael Parrott
Departments of Earth and Environmental Sciences and Biology  (Okanagan campus)
  • Effects of climate change on forests and other ecosystems
  • Impacts of climate change on species’ range expansion, movement northward and up in altitude
  • Climate change in general
David Scott
Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences  (Okanagan campus)
Tel: 250-807-8755
Cell: 250-870-6928
  • Effects of fire on soils, water and ecosystems
  • Rehabilitation measures to prevent flood/erosion damage after wildfires

