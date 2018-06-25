Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts available to comment on wildfires Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to discuss the wildfires in B.C.

David Andison

Department of Forest Management Resources

Tel: 778-388-0985

How forest fires behave

Ecological implications of wildfires

Wildfire management

Managing forests as whole ecosystems

“FireSmart” concept

*David Andison is in Nelson, B.C., and is available by cell or Skype.

Cole Burton

Department of Forest Resources Management

Tel: 604-822-1283

Ecology and management of wildlife (particularly large mammals)

Effects of disturbances on wildlife populations and habitats

*Away: July 17-29

John Braun

Department of Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics and Statistics (Okanagan campus)

Tel: 250-807-8032

Using statistical analysis in fire science

Assessing firefighter pilot fatigue

Lori Daniels

Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 236-997-5222

Forest fires, past and present

Impacts of climate change on forests

Lael Parrott

Departments of Earth and Environmental Sciences and Biology (Okanagan campus)

Effects of climate change on forests and other ecosystems

Impacts of climate change on species’ range expansion, movement northward and up in altitude

Climate change in general

David Scott

Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences (Okanagan campus)

Tel: 250-807-8755

Cell: 250-870-6928