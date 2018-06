Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Industrial land shortage looms

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Tsur Somerville, a UBC commerce professor, for a story about the decision by the Agricultural Land Commission to deny Abbotsford’s farmland exclusion request.

He discussed how industrial densification is expensive.

The story also appeared in The Province.