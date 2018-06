Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Grieving loved one’s suicide emotional challenge for men

Huffington Post highlighted a study on the difficulties men have dealing with the suicide of a loved one.

“There is a growing body of research about male suicide, but we know much less about the grieving process that the survivors, particularly the men, go through,” said John Oliffe, the study lead author and head of UBC’s men’s health research program.

Similar stories appeared on Medical Xpress and CKNW’s Jon McComb show.