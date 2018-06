Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Editorial: Series dissected B.C.’s system of seniors care

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Jennifer Baumbusch, a UBC professor in nursing and an expert in long-term residential care, for a story about seniors care in B.C.

“I think with so many aspects of seniors care, the planning for this large cohort of older adults hasn’t really happened. It has never been prioritized to the point where they have the services in place,” she said.

The story also appeared in The Province.