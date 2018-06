Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antibiotic resistant research proving deadly for bad bacteria

UBC researchers are working to boost the effectiveness of antibiotics, News 1130 reported.

“This is a new approach where you’re using the peptides to make the antibiotics work a lot better in situations where they don’t normally work,” said Bob Hancock, a UBC professor of microbiology and immunology.