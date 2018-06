Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why Canadian CEO pay has soared over the past decade

Thomas Lemieux, a UBC economics professor, spoke to the Globe and Mail for a story about compensation for Canadian CEOs.

He said while CEOs have bargaining power to push for optimal pay programs, unequal wealth growth is breeding resentment.