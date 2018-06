Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver solar bikers racing from France to Iran

The Vancouver Sun reported on a business that began as a spin-off from UBC’s electric bike club.

Justin Lemire-Elmore founded his business, GRIN Technologies, more than 10 years ago.

The story also appeared in The Province.