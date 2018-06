Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC students call on admin to cancel talk from Ben Shapiro

News 1130 reported on a talk at UBC with a conservative political commentator.

In a statement, UBC said “as a public academic institution, [it places] a paramount value on the free and lawful expression of ideas and view points.”