New app to teach Anishinaabemowin language

The Globe and Mail interviewed Daisy Rosenblum, a First Nations and endangered languages assistant professor at UBC, about Indigenous language loss in Canada.

She explained how it’s crucial for non-Indigenous Canadians to recognize the impact of losing a community’s language.