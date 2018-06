Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heat men kick off season at home, UBCO women in P.G.

Kelowna Capital News previewed the upcoming season for the UBC Okanagan men’s and women’s soccer teams.

The men’s squad will start with home games against Trinity Western and University of the Fraser Valley while the women will face Prince George then MacEwan.