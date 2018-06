Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Government announces new pharmacare advisory council

Nadine Caron, Canada’s first female Indigenous surgeon from UBC, will be a member of a new pharmacare advisory council, the Canadian Press reported.

The CP story appeared in the Toronto Star, Vancouver Sun, and a similar story appeared on iPolitics.