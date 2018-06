Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fan levelled by BC Lions player hires law firm

The Canadian Press interviewed Joe Weiler, who teaches sports law at UBC, about a lawsuit launched by a streaking fan who was hit by a BC Lions player.

Weiler said any legal action would face several hurdles because it appeared that the fan was trespassing on the field.

The CP story appeared on CTV, in the Globe and Mail and National Post.