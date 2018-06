Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Canada faces pressure to end safe 3rd country agreement with U.S.

The Canadian Press interviewed Efrat Arbel, a UBC law professor, about the U.S. border situation and the Safe Third Country Agreement between Canada and the U.S.

Arbel believes that Canada should not have signed onto the agreement.

The CP story appeared in the National Post, Montreal Gazette, Times Colonist. Arbel also spoke to Vice about the same topic.