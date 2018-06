Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Business education reaches into disadvantaged communities

The Globe and Mail highlighted the Ch’Nook Indigenous business education program at the UBC Sauder School of Business.

MBA candidates deliver business school curriculum to the communities of Anahim Lake, Port Alberni and Bella Bella.