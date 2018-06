Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Academics urge Trudeau to condemn Israeli violence against Gazans

The Canadian Press reported on an open letter by Hani Faris, a UBC political science professor, to Justin Trudeau condemning violence against Gazans.

Faris co-wrote the letter with Atif Kubursi, an economics professor at McMaster University.

The CP story appeared on CBC, CTV, iPolitics, in the Globe and Mail and Delta Optimist.